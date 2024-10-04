She Told Her Brother-In-Law That He Was Going Bald Because He Wouldn’t Stop Commenting On Her Weight

This 16-year-old girl has an older sister named Mia, who is 27. Mia is also married to her 30-year-old brother-in-law, Hugh.

Unfortunately, she has never liked Hugh, either. She thinks that Hugh is a big bully because, apparently, the guy makes a rude remark about her weight every single time they see each other.

The worst part is that, according to her, she is at a perfectly fine weight for her height, and she even runs marathons.

“I’m way fitter than he is, but he always somehow suggests I’m gaining weight,” she said.

Over time, she has learned how to not let Hugh’s words get to her. Even so, she doesn’t think it’s appropriate for anyone to act like that – especially a family member.

She tried talking to Mia about this, too, yet her sister never did anything. Her parents have also seemingly taken Hugh’s side, claiming that it would be “rude” to tell her brother-in-law that he can’t “show concern.”

That pushed her to actually confront Hugh herself one day, but he still refused to make any changes. He rationalized his behavior by saying that he was just concerned about her health.

“And I told him if he has any health concerns for me, he should bring it up to Mia – who would speak to me as my sister rather than a grown man who I have no bond with acting like a bully,” she recalled.

Despite her attempting to draw that boundary, though, Hugh hasn’t stopped commenting on her appearance. So, her 18-year-old brother suggested that she give her brother-in-law a taste of his own medicine.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.