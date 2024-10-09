Here Are Some Fun And Almost Entirely Free Ways To Spend Your Fall Weekends That’ll Help You Save Money In Time For The Holidays

We have officially entered what I believe is the busiest time of the year: fall.

Over the summer, your personal and work responsibilities may have lightened up in the spirit of the warmer weather. Now, you’re probably getting back into your everyday routine (and addressing those things you put off over the last few months).

On top of that, there are a lot of events and holidays in the autumn, and you might even be preparing your budget for gift-giving in the winter.

With all of that being said, it can be tempting to fill up your free time with classic fall activities. But it’s also a smart idea to find ways to save as you soak up the cozy vibes.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of fun and almost entirely free fall weekend ideas so you can enjoy the season without burning a hole in your wallet.

Scenic Drives Are Essential

The most beautiful part of fall is obviously the foliage, and taking a trip to see the changing leaves is totally free.

Yes, you will have to pay for some gas, yet aside from that, there are no other costs. Hop in your car with a friend, set out on the open road, and take in the sights of the stunning autumnal landscape.

You can bring along a warm beverage, like a chai latte or pumpkin spiced latte, and throw on your quintessential fall playlist to set the scene. Plus, you can even stop for a hike in your local area to extend the adventure.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.