Her Sister Lost Everything In The Hurricane And Has Been Staying With Her, But She Just Yelled At Her To Leave

This 30-year-old woman has a 26-year-old sister who lives in North Carolina and just lost absolutely everything in the hurricane.

Thankfully, her sister was not in her town when the damage hit since she was at her wedding in Illinois.

Ever since her sister lost her home and all of her belongings, she’s been staying with her for the last three weeks.

Her sister has a five-year-old son, a three-year-old daughter, and a one-month-old baby. She has kids, too, a two-year-old and a six-year-old.

Since her kids are so little, she keeps everything in her home under lock and key. Her door handles, appliances, cabinets, and outlet covers are locked since her toddler gets into it all.

“Since day 1 of my sister being here, she has been complaining about all of the locks,” she explained.

“She thinks they are a pain and will constantly leave everything unlocked just so she doesn’t have to deal with it.”

“My toddler and hers have been getting into absolutely everything. It’s dangerous for them, it’s a mess, and quite frankly, it sucks.”

Any time she has attempted to address this with her sister, she just guilt trips her by saying she’s lost everything she’s owned while reminding her that she did say she was allowed to stay with her.

