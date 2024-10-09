He’s Not Letting His Neighbor And Her Kids Use His Pool Anymore Since She Typed Up A List Of Rules He’s Expected To Follow, Like Giving Her Exclusive Access To His Backyard On The Weekend

This 34-year-old guy lives in a suburban neighborhood, and his property has a nice backyard with a pool. So, ever since a woman in her mid-forties named Karen moved in next door around a year ago, she’s been taking advantage of his outdoor space.

In the beginning, his neighbor actually seemed like a nice woman. As the months went by, though, he realized that she was bizarre.

It all started during the summer when Karen would come over to his house with her children and ask if they could use his pool. He didn’t mind that at all, either, because he was typically outside anyway, and he knew that the kids enjoyed swimming.

“But soon, things got weird. Karen began showing up unannounced, sometimes even when I wasn’t home, and I caught her using the pool without my permission,” he recalled.

One day, he even arrived and found Karen having a full-blown pool party with her friends in his backyard! They were taking advantage of his pool floats, listening to music, and munching on snacks.

At that point, he confronted his neighbor, yet Karen acted like it wasn’t a big deal. She just said, “Oh, you weren’t using it, so I figured it was fine.”

He took that opportunity to tell Karen that she needed to ask before she went over to his house. He also made it clear that he wasn’t comfortable with her swimming in his pool whenever she pleased.

Karen apparently seemed irritated at the time, but she still agreed to follow his rules.

“Then, last week, she took things to a whole new level. Karen knocked on my door with a typed-up list of ‘pool rules’ that she wanted me to follow!” he revealed.

