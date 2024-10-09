Her Husband Wrote A Love Letter To His Ex And Then Secretly Met Up With Her

This 31-year-old woman isn’t going to lie: she has some deep-seated trust issues, and they stem from some terrible situations that happened in her past.

Due to this, she likes to have access to her husband’s different devices so she can snoop, in case there is something concerning to be found.

In August of this year, she got married to her 38-year-old husband, and they have been with one another since July of 2021.

Not too long ago, she decided to go digging through her husband’s email to see what was in there. She wasn’t trying to find anything in particular. She was just poking around.

Hidden away in an obscure sub-folder, she stumped upon a love letter her husband wrote to his ex while they were engaged.

They were six months into their engagement when her husband sent it, and he also attached two different songs on Spotify along with the letter: “Time” by Snoh Aalegra and “Together Again” by Janet Jackson.

In the email, her husband called his ex “my dearest” while apologizing for taking so long to send her a note. He called his ex gorgeous and said the best moments of his life were spent along with her.

“I think about you often and wonder how you are, if you’re ok, and if you’ve received the love that you deserve,” her husband typed.

“I’m sorry that I never told you enough times how important you were to me and how much of my heart you had.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.