He’s Raising His Little Brother After Their Parents Passed Away, And He’s Worried He’s Going To Mess Him Up

Fourteen weeks ago, this 23-year-old guy’s parents suddenly passed away. While he was not close to his mom and dad at all, it was still hard to lose them.

He became estranged from his parents since they were super traditional and called him a disappointment for failing college twice. He feels guilty for avoiding his parents, though, now that they are no longer here.

He has an 11-year-old brother named Henry, and since nobody was available to take care of him, he took him in, as he was scared he would be placed in foster care. Henry grew up being homeschooled, and he was never a part of his life.

Now, he just graduated from college and landed his first real job, but he had no choice but to quit before he began his career.

He wasn’t able to grieve the loss of his parents, hold down a job, and care for Henry at the same time. In hindsight, he thinks he made a poor choice in quitting his job, but he couldn’t juggle it all.

“Henry is polite, nice, enjoyable to be with, [and] helps out around the house however he can,” he explained.

“So I don’t know why I am struggling so much with him living with me. In some ways, my parents really babied him, and in others, they expected too much.”

“For example, he still co-slept with them and had a 6 p.m. bedtime; they would only let him watch TV shows/movies made for babies and really young children.”

He had babyish toys but had to do nearly every single chore at home. Henry has no idea that how he was raised isn’t normal, but why would he when that’s all he’s ever known?

