Her Brother-In-Law Asked Her To Delete Her Wedding Video From Social Media Because He Just Broke Up With His Girlfriend, And Didn’t Want To Be Reminded Of Their Relationship

This 24-year-old woman and her wife, who’s 25, tied the knot around a year ago, and their wedding was one of the best days of her life.

The nuptials consisted of a small ceremony with just their closest friends and family. She also hired a videographer to capture the memory on film for decades to come.

“The video turned out beautifully. It’s about 10 minutes long, and we posted it on social media. All our friends and family loved it,” she explained.

However, a couple of weeks ago, her 27-year-old brother-in-law reached out with a request that sparked some drama.

He wanted her to delete her wedding video from social media because, apparently, he and his girlfriend recently broke up.

“And his girlfriend was in a lot of the video since they were a couple at the time,” she detailed.

Her brother-in-law claimed that watching the video simply made him “uncomfortable,” and he didn’t like being reminded of his relationship.

She found the request odd, even though she realized that breakups could be really difficult. She also didn’t want to dismiss her brother-in-law’s feelings.

Nonetheless, she didn’t think it would be fair to take down the video, which held a ton of sentimental value for both her and her wife, only because it made him upset about his ex-girlfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.