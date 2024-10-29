How To Preserve Your Pumpkins And Keep Your Jack-O-Lantern Creations Alive

Jack-o-lantern carving is arguably the most favored Halloween tradition in the United States. I mean, aside from getting to show off your creative side, you get to see an entire process through from beginning to end– which can be pretty satisfying.

Starting at the beginning, tiny tots and adults alike get to venture out for a fun afternoon on the patch.

People stroll up and down aisle after aisle of pumpkins, searching for the perfect gourd to grab. Then, after finding one that is just right, you officially become a pumpkin parent.

At that point, though, the fun has still barely begun– because after bringing it home, you still get to go to the store, pick out a carving kit and decide on your design.

Some people opt to make cute, smiling faces, while others go full spook.

And, of course, the best and final step is actually carving your pumpkin. You get to chop off the head, scoop out the guts and seeds, then begin widdling away until the fruit– yes, pumpkins are a fruit– takes on the face of your choice.

Unfortunately, though, after the “high” of dropping a tea light inside your masterpiece and setting it outside, your pumpkin probably will not last that long. In fact, the average carved pumpkin only stays in tip-top shape for a mere three to seven days.

This means that if you chose to get an early start on the Halloween festivities this year, you probably have some pretty sad-looking pumpkins sitting on your porch right now.

But, not to fear! If you have not jumped on the pumpkin carving bandwagon yet, or just want to know how to preserve your jack-o-lanterns next year, there are a bunch of steps you can take– beginning at the pumpkin patch.

