New Research Suggests Fear Of Heights, Spiders, And Public Speaking All Activate Different Areas Of The Brain, So Treatments Can’t Be Considered One Size Fits All

Everyone has at least one fear that makes their stomach do somersaults. Some common worst fears include spiders, heights, and public speaking.

For a long time, it was assumed that the responses to these three fears occurred within the brain in a similar manner.

“There’s this story that we’ve had in the literature that the brain regions that predict fear are things like the amygdala, or the orbital frontal cortex area, or the brainstem,” said Ajay Satpute, an associate professor of psychology from Northeastern University.

“Those are thought to be part of a so-called ‘fear circuit’ that’s been a very dominant model in neuroscience for decades.”

In a new study, Satpute and colleagues conducted research that challenged the long-held belief. The researchers used MRI scans to observe brain activity when the three scenarios of the fear of heights, fear of spiders, and fear of “social threats” were faced.

Social threats included stuff like public speaking and confrontations with the police. They discovered that the neural response to each scenario did not follow one pattern. Instead, different areas of the brain were activated.

The research team wanted to acquire more knowledge about how fear works in the brain because AI and machine learning are increasingly being used in neuroscience to develop models that can predict emotions based on brain activity.

They asked 21 participants to complete surveys about things that scared them. Then, the team monitored their brain activity in an MRI while the participants watched videos from the first-person point of view.

The videos depicted frightening scenarios, such as giving a public speech, being approached by a large, hairy spider, and looking down a steep ledge on a hike.

