A Girl Canceled Their Date At The Last Minute Due To Her Aunt’s Haunted House

Throughout the last month, this guy has been talking to a girl he met through a friend they have in common.

They made plans to go out on their first date, which was set to include dinner and a movie. He figured it would be a nice, relaxing evening, and he was looking forward to it.

She appeared to be thrilled about their date as well, and they’ve been texting back and forth during the week, discussing how much fun they were going to have.

When the day of their first date arrived, she sent him a text while he was getting ready, stating she couldn’t wait to get to see him, along with a kiss emoji face.

It seemed like their date was going to go off without a hitch. But one hour before he was going to leave to meet her, she sent him a text out of the blue claiming she had some kind of family emergency and had to cancel.

He instantly responded to her text, as he was genuinely concerned and wanted to make sure that she and her family were alright.

“But here’s where it gets weird. She replies, “Yeah, it’s nothing too serious, but my aunt’s house is haunted, and they need me to help with it,” he said.

“I legit stared at my phone for like five minutes trying to process what I had just read. I thought it was a joke at first, so I asked her if she was messing with me. She wasn’t.”

“She goes on to explain that her aunt’s house has been “acting up” lately with weird noises, flickering lights, stuff getting knocked over, and they think it’s some kind of ghost or spirit. So, naturally, she needed to be there for “moral support” while her family tries to figure it out. Like… what??”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.