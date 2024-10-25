How To Remove Clover Mites From Your Home, The Tiny Red Critters That Invade In Numbers

If you had just one clover mite in your home, you probably wouldn’t even notice it. However, these extremely tiny red arachnids can sometimes invade homes and buildings in massive numbers, turning into a true nuisance.

They are a part of the spider mite family, have eight legs, and are red. Clover mites are harmless to humans, too, because they don’t sting or bite.

The real reason why the arachnids are so frustrating is that when they gather in groups, their sheer volume can be overwhelming. Not to mention, they leave behind a red stain when squished, making removal a hassle.

So, understanding how to keep clover mites away from your home is critical for saving you time and headaches.

What Can Attract Clover Mites?

These critters are at their most active during the early spring or fall and are mainly drawn to food sources and warmth. That’s why they may try to head inside your house to seek refuge during the colder months.

Outdoor infestations are also possible during the summer since clover mites enjoy soaking up the sunlight on the side of houses.

Other factors in your yard may be appealing to the pests as well. For instance, mulch beds, overgrown lawns, and vegetation around your house might attract them, as they love moisture.

Sometimes, even just crevices or cracks in your windows, doors, or home structure are enough for clover mites to get in, particularly when other food sources are plentiful.

