Philophobia Is The Fear Of Falling In Love And May Be Traced Back To Childhood Trauma, Often Causing People To Avoid Relationships Altogether Out Of Intense Anxiety

Philophobia is the fear of falling in love or becoming emotionally connected with other people. Those with this fear often avoid relationships altogether because it just feels terrifying to them.

It’s normal to feel a little apprehensive when navigating the world of romance, but people with philophobia feel panicked and overwhelmed to the point that it interferes with their lives.

People with philophobia may also have social anxiety disorder, which causes intense fear in social situations. Additionally, philophobia shares some similarities with dis-inhibited social engagement disorder (DSED). It is an attachment disorder in children under 18 and makes it difficult for them to form deep emotional connections.

Symptoms

Common physical symptoms of philophobia include feelings of extreme fear or panic, avoidance, rapid heartbeat, sweating, nausea, and difficulty breathing and functioning. These symptoms may arise even when a person is just thinking about falling in love.

Emotional responses might look like being unable to have close relationships, experiencing severe anxiety when in a relationship and excessively worrying about it ending, pushing people away, and suddenly ending relationships. People suffering from philophobia may be aware the fear is irrational but are still unable to get it under control.

Causes

Philophobia, or most phobias in general, can usually be traced back to negative childhood experiences and past traumatic events. Philophobia may come about as a way of protecting oneself from getting a broken heart.

“The fear is that the pain will repeat, and the risk is not worth that chance,” said Scott Dehorty, a licensed clinical social worker and executive director at Maryland House Detox, Delphi Behavioral Health Group.

