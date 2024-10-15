This World War II Submarine Was Destroyed By Its Own Torpedo That Malfunctioned, Sinking It Off The Coast Of China

On October 24, 1944, during World War II, the USS Tang sank off the coast of China. The submarine was destroyed by its own torpedo, which slammed into the port side while launching an attack on a Japanese convoy. A total of 87 men were onboard. Only nine survived the incident.

The USS Tang was commissioned in October 1943 at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard with Lieutenant Commander Richard H. O’Kane at the helm.

The vessel measured about 311 feet long and weighed 1,470 long tons when on the water’s surface. It was even heavier when submerged, at 2,040 long tons.

Tang was decked out with 10 torpedo tubes, cannons, and a deck gun. During the submarine’s 14-month career, it sank 33 enemy ships, rescued 22 Naval aviators, received two Presidential Unit Citations, and carried out five war patrols. Its service came to an end on the fifth patrol.

The boat’s first war patrol began on January 22, 1944, when the Tang was credited with sinking five enemy ships. On the second patrol, the boat rescued 22 downed aviators and returned them to Hawaii.

The third and fourth patrols were some of the most devastating American submarine deployments carried out against the Japanese during World War II. The Tang’s relentless attacks significantly disrupted Japanese supply lines.

On September 24, 1944, the Tang set off on its last patrol. The ship was headed toward the Taiwan Strait, which was a perilous journey at the time because of how heavily guarded it was by the Japanese.

On the evening of October 24, the Tang made contact with a large convoy of enemy ships. The convoy kept close to the China coast between Fuzhou and Xiamen.

Japanese ships fired randomly in the Tang’s direction. Since it was dark, Commanding Officer Richard H. O’Kane decided to attack from the water’s surface.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.