Setting Such Strict Boundaries May Be Ruining Your Friendships

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

“Boundaries” has been one of the hottest relationship buzzwords in recent years, and for good reason.

Whether you have an overstepping mother, reliant siblings, or a controlling partner, standing up for yourself and making it clear how you expect to be treated with respect is never a bad idea.

However, is it ever possible to take this notion too far?

Of course, boundaries are necessary for all kinds of relationships, whether they’re romantic, platonic, or professional. But I also believe that being too rigid can drive a wedge in your friendships.

Why We May Jump To Setting Strict Boundaries

Before we get into how these standards can impede friendships, let’s discuss why many people have gone so boundary-heavy in the first place.

If you are in your 20s or 30s, you might be going through a self-reflection period. This time during young adulthood is filled with contemplation as we try to figure out who we are and “why” we are that way.

You may have dealt with traumas in your childhood, and setting stricter boundaries in adulthood allows you to feel like you are taking back control and healing your inner child. Or, you might have been a chronic people pleaser and perfectionist who’s working on prioritizing yourself for a change.

