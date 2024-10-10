She Made Ice Hockey History, Becoming The First Woman Working Full-Time As An NHL Assistant Coach

As the puck dropped in the Climate Pledge Arena on October 8, Jessica Campbell made ice hockey history, becoming the first woman working full-time behind the bench as an NHL assistant coach.

She was hired as The Seattle Kraken’s assistant coach in July and made her debut during the team’s season-opener game against the St. Louis Blues this past Tuesday.

“For me, it’s just a normal day in terms of my work, in terms of my routine, in terms of all those pieces,” she explained.

“I never want to diminish the things that I’m doing because I’m so focused on the task at hand, but I also know that being focused on the task at hand has allowed me to get to this moment and is going to continue. So, I have to stay focused on what matters most, which is the guys and the team and the success that we want to have.”

The crowd applauded while Jessica was introduced as assistant coach for the very first time, and she flashed a brief smile. But while she was concentrating on the team during the game, she also admitted that the gravity of achieving such massive milestones tends to “hit her” later on.

“I just know that the young kids who are at their first hockey game tomorrow, all they’re going to know is that there can be a female coach behind the bench. It’s really special for me,” Jessica said.

“It fuels me every day just knowing that I’m a part of something way bigger than myself and my job and coaching. Though that’s what I care about the most, and that’s what I’m most passionate about, it’s knowing that by doing this, by showing up every day, by keeping my head in the right space, I know that only good can come of it.”

Jessica played ice hockey at Cornell University from 2010 to 2014, going on to become team captain during her senior year. Then, she played professionally in both Canada, her native country, and Sweden. She was the MVP of the 2010 under-18 World Championships when Canada won gold.

By 2017, Jessica had begun her coaching career, working in the youth leagues in Canada. She also coached in Sweden and Germany, becoming the first woman to coach at the men’s world championships while working as an assistant coach for the German national team in May 2022.

