His Ex Called Him Up Asking Him For Money Since She And Her Special Needs Son Are Living In A Motel

This man and his ex share two children, a 12-year-old son and a 13-year-old son. Things with his ex simply didn’t work, so they split up seven years back.

Considering he made more money than she did and was financially secure, his ex asked him to take over full custody of their sons.

He agreed, and his sons have been living with him ever since, while his ex did come to visit them sporadically.

“Quickly after the breakup, she started dating a guy “with money,” he explained. “He is from overseas.”

“She quickly got pregnant by the guy, and they had a son. The guy did not want to “raise someone else’s kids,” so she moved three hours away and completely stopped seeing our kids for almost two years.”

“It turns out the guy’s money was actually family money, and when his conservative family found out about my ex and the baby, they cut them off. Also, their son had some developmental issues.”

His ex got pregnant with this guy once more, but several months later, her beau ditched her and went back to his country.

His ex is currently 6 months pregnant, jobless, homeless, and caring for her special needs child.

A week ago, his ex called him up and asked if he could provide her with financial assistance, as she’s living in a motel and broke.

