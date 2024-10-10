He Vanished Without A Trace In 2022 While On A Caribou Hunting Trip In Alaska, And His Wife Continues Searching For Answers Over Two Years Later

In 2022, Steve Keel and his wife Liz had been married for 38 years. Together, they lived in Dover, Tennessee, and had two adult sons.

Steve was a Marine veteran and worked as an electrician. He was also a lover of the great outdoors and taught his children outdoor survival skills.

So, in August of that year, 61-year-old Steve and his friend, Bryan, decided to go on a caribou hunting trip in Alaska.

The pair had embarked on various hunting trips over the prior decade, but when they arrived in Alaska on August 20, 2022, this marked their first visit to the state.

After touching down, Steve and Bryan traveled approximately 500 miles north, near a remote region in northern Alaska known as Deadhorse. Their camp was set up close to mile marker 349 on Dalton Highway.

But it wasn’t until one week later that disaster struck on August 27, 2022. That day, Steve told Bryan he was going to get a pack of caribou meat, which he had left around half a mile away from their camp on the tundra the night prior, and claimed he would be right back.

This was the last time anyone ever saw or heard from Steve, as he has remained missing ever since.

When he didn’t immediately return, Bryan was reportedly not too concerned since it’s not uncommon for hunters to become separated. However, once a full day passed and Steve wasn’t back, he realized something was off.

As soon as Steve’s sons heard that he’d disappeared, they both went to Alaska to help search for him alongside Bryan. Tragically, no evidence of his location was ever found.

