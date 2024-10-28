These 80-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Are Around The Size Of Grapes And Were Discovered In China

During a 2021 field survey of a construction site located near Ganzhou in southeastern China, six tiny eggs were unearthed just days before building work took place.

They are the smallest non-avian dinosaur eggs ever found. Ganzhou is known as one of the world’s richest egg fossil sites.

The eggs were about the size of a grape and had been arranged within a lump of rock, so it was difficult to tell if they were part of the same nest.

The rock dates back to about 80 million years ago during the Cretaceous period (145 million to 66 million years ago).

The fossilized shells have been nicknamed the “Ganzhou mini eggs.” The smallest egg was 1.1 inches long, unseating the previous record for the smallest non-avian dinosaur egg, which was found in Tamba City, Hyogo, Japan.

According to Guinness World Records, the egg from Japan was laid around 110 million years ago by a dinosaur the size of a chicken called Himeoolithus murakamii. It measured 1.8 inches.

In a recent study, researchers revealed that the eggs from China likely belonged to a previously unknown species of non-avian theropod dinosaur that is part of a group of bipedal, largely predatory dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus Rex.

They analyzed the fossils for three years before officially determining they were dinosaur eggs from a new species.

They named the species Minioolithus ganzhouensis. Currently, it is unclear how large M. ganzhouensis would have grown after hatching.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.