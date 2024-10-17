This Texas Mom Vanished Earlier This Month After Allegedly Arguing With Her Husband, Who Has Since Been Arrested, And Her Mother Fears She’s No Longer Alive

The search for a missing mother of four from Texas continues in the wake of her husband being arrested in connection with her case.

Suzanne Simpson is 51-years-old and lives in an exclusive suburb known as Olmos Park, located about four miles north of downtown San Antonio.

She was a realtor working for Nix Realty, a luxury real estate brokerage. And on October 6, Suzanne went to a birthday party with her husband, Brad Simpson, at The Argyle.

This private dinner club on Patterson Avenue in Alamo Heights is associated with the Texas Biomedical Research Institute.

Following the event, Suzanne was last seen with her husband outside of their home, located in the 500 block of East Olmos Drive, sometime between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Then she vanished.

Brad contacted the Olmos Park Police Department the next day, October 7, to report his wife missing after she didn’t pick their daughter up from school.

While speaking with authorities, Brad reportedly claimed he only found out about Suzanne’s disappearance at 3:00 p.m. that day, when their daughter wasn’t retrieved from school.

He was also “uncooperative” during interviews with police, according to Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas.

Upon launching an investigation, authorities learned a neighbor allegedly witnessed an altercation between Suzanne and Brad after they got home from The Argyle.

