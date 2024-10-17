She Told Her Daughter She’s Not Going To Her Wedding If She Forces Her To Sit Next To A Photo Of Her Late Ex-Husband

This woman and her late ex-husband hardly had a wonderful marriage. He had a hard time with alcohol, and in the end, he literally drank himself to death following their divorce.

In time, she married someone new when her daughter was in college, but her daughter hates her new husband.

Her daughter goes out of her way to be nasty to her husband simply because she doesn’t like that she got remarried.

Now her daughter is having her wedding soon, and while she’s happy for her, she has some problems with her daughter’s wedding plans.

“She mentioned wanting to include a picture of my late husband at the ceremony, which I completely understand as a way to honor him,” she explained.

“However, she also wants me to sit next to his picture during the ceremony, and my husband would sit elsewhere.”

“I told her that I’m not comfortable with that arrangement. I also learned she wanted me to sit with a picture at the family table, and my husband wouldn’t be sitting there either.”

Since it made her uneasy, so she told her daughter she was not going to be sitting next to a photo of her late ex-husband.

She thinks it’s bizarre and weird for her daughter to expect her to take a seat next to him, as he wasn’t someone she liked in the end.

