She Was An American Woman Who Mysteriously Disappeared From Her Dublin Flat In 1993

antgor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

On March 26, 1993, a 26-year-old American woman named Annie McCarrick mysteriously disappeared from her flat in Dublin, Ireland.

Annie was originally from Bayport in Long Island, New York. She first fell in love with Ireland on a school trip and couldn’t stay away.

Annie was five feet and eight inches tall, had long, wavy hair, and a distinctive American accent. The morning of her disappearance, Annie was alone in the flat she rented with two other people. Her roommates had returned to their homes in the countryside for the weekend.

At some point in the morning, she decided to run some errands in town. She visited the bank, arriving home at around 3 p.m., and left again shortly after, at 3:15 p.m.

A plumber who was working there at the time confirmed the sighting. Then, a fast-food restaurant owner spotted Annie walking toward a bus stop. When she boarded the bus, she was spotted by an ex-coworker who called out to her, but was ignored.

It turned out that some of these sightings were false. The footage of Annie at the bank was from 11 days prior to her disappearance, which threw off the timeline of all the other things she did that day. The last sighting of her was at a pub.

After 30 years, her case was upgraded to a murder case a few years ago. The Irish police and Annie’s family now believe that another American woman bearing a close resemblance to Annie was misidentified as her.

Investigators are looking into two brothers from Dublin as suspects in Annie’s disappearance. They no longer live in the same region as they did when Annie vanished and have built up successful property businesses. One of the men was suspected of stalking and violently assaulting Annie before she disappeared.

While a man in his 60s was just arrested in connection with Annie’s case, he was later released and not charged with anything.

Another update in the case: a house is being searched right now in Dublin, though the current residents are not suspected of being involved in what happened to Annie.

“The male aged in his 60s who was arrested on the morning of 12th June, 2025, and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 has been released without charge,” An Garda Síochána explained in a press release.

“The searches in relation to this investigation remain ongoing and are being supported by a cadaver dog from an external agency.”

Annie’s mother, Nancy, who is now in her 80s, no longer believes her daughter is still alive but hopes to find out what happened to her.

Annie’s father, John, died in 2009 without ever knowing what happened to his daughter. The renewed forensic efforts into her investigation may finally uncover her remains and deliver answers.

