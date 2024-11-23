A 150-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skeleton Just Sold For Over $6 Million Dollars At An Auction In France

At an auction in France, a 150-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton has just been sold for over $6 million. It is the largest dinosaur skeleton ever to go up on the auction block.

The new owner has promised that the dinosaur remains will be put on public display and be available to scientists who want to study it.

The nearly complete skeleton has been nicknamed “Vulcan.” It is made up of exactly 300 bones, and roughly 80 percent of them are authentic.

It weighs more than 22 tons and measures about 70 feet long, making it twice the length of a school bus.

It belonged to the genus Apatosaurus, a plant-eating giant that was similar to the Brontosaurus. During the late Jurassic period, which took place 201 million to 145 million years ago, it roamed across what is now North America.

Between 2018 and 2021, the fossils were unearthed by private collectors at a site in Wyoming. The remains were auctioned off at Dampierre-en-Yvelines, a chateau located approximately 30 miles southwest of Paris.

An anonymous bidder won the auction, paying $6.4 million, or six million euros, to obtain the skeleton.

According to the auction house Barbarossa, Vulcan is the biggest dinosaur in the world to be sold at auction. It is unclear which fossil was the previous record holder.

Vulcan likely holds the number six spot on the list of most expensive dinosaur fossils ever sold. It is slightly less expensive than the world’s largest Triceratops, “Big John,” which sold in 2021 for $7.7 million.

