He’s Suing His Neighbor After Her Son Caused Over $5,000 In Damage To His Koi Pond

This 22-year-old guy has an elaborate koi pond right in his backyard. He invested a lot of money into making it amazing, and he has waterfalls, a bridge, and a Japanese garden that was designed professionally for him.

The koi that live in his pond cost more money than he spent on the car that he drives. The fish all were $1,000 each.

“Maintaining this pond is my pride and joy,” he explained. “I’ve put years into this hobby, and my yard is securely fenced with “No Trespassing” signs everywhere.”

He has a neighbor named Karen who has an 8-year-old son named Timmy. Timmy loves ending up in neighborhood yards without permission.

He has spoken to Karen several times about Timmy’s wandering ways, but Karen excuses his behavior and does nothing to give her son boundaries.

A week ago, he wasn’t home, as he was out completing some errands, and Karen called him up in a panic.

“Apparently, Timmy climbed over my fence to “feed the fish” (even though I have explicitly told him to stay out),” he said.

“In doing so, he slipped, fell into the pond, and destroyed part of my carefully maintained ecosystem.”

“Several of my prized koi died due to stress, and the filtration system was damaged because of the debris Timmy kicked in.”

