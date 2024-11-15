A DNA Analysis Revealed That Sushi Restaurants Mislabel Wild-Caught Salmon More Than Grocery Stores Do

Your favorite sushi spot might not be serving exactly what you think. New findings show that sushi restaurants are more likely to mislabel wild salmon than grocery stores.

Many sushi restaurants boast premium “wild-caught” salmon on their menus, but researchers have found that some of this salmon hails from farms.

A DNA analysis of 119 salmon samples from grocery stores and sushi restaurants in Seattle, Washington, revealed that 18 percent were mislabeled.

The state of Washington is one of the top wild salmon suppliers in the United States. There are five native species of Pacific salmon in Washington State: Chinook, chum, coho, sockeye, and pink. In addition, there are two other species within the same genus: coastal cutthroat and steelhead trout.

Almost all farmed salmon are Atlantic salmon. Commercial fishing of wild Atlantic salmon is prohibited in the U.S. because only one endangered population currently exists in the Gulf of Maine. The price of salmon hinges on the species and whether it was farmed or wild-caught.

In 2013, Washington made it illegal to mislabel salmon because it had negative effects on customers, fishers, vendors, distributors, and ecosystems.

Researchers from Seattle Pacific University gathered and analyzed samples from 67 grocery stores and 52 sushi restaurants across Seattle. The analysis showed that 18 percent of all fish were mislabeled.

In restaurant samples, 32.3 percent involved mislabeling farmed salmon as wild, while no such mislabeling was found in grocery stores. Additionally, 38.7 percent of restaurant samples mislabeled one wild-caught species for another, compared to 11.1 percent of grocery samples.

When sushi restaurants mislabeled salmon, customers ended up paying more. In contrast, mislabeling in grocery stores did not result in a significant financial impact.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.