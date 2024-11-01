Archaeologists In England Have Discovered German Wine Bottles And Clay Pipes At What They Believe Was Once An Ancient Pub

At the site of a former nightclub in Dover, England, archaeologists unearthed hundreds of artifacts. They believe the site was once the location of an ancient pub.

A team of archaeologists from Canterbury Archaeological Trust made the discovery while conducting excavations ahead of a redevelopment project in the area.

They came across what appeared to be a trash pit filled with clay pipes, German wine bottles, and Bellarmine jugs, which were glazed stoneware imported from Germany. They were popular in the 16th and 17th centuries.

“We think because it was associated with smoking and drinking that a lot of the Bellarmine ware was brought over from Germany containing wine, so perhaps it was the backyard of a public house that was fronting onto Bench Street,” said Ross Lane, the leader of the dig.

The wine bottles further support the theory that a pub used to stand there a few centuries ago. The Dover Museum will keep the newfound artifacts safe.

It was expected that some interesting artifacts would be found because the site has yielded plenty of treasures in the past.

For example, in 1992, archaeologists dug up a boat from the Bronze Age, along with a medieval spindle wheel. The current archaeological work is being carried out as part of the Dover Beacon project.

The project’s aim is to create a new community space, freshen up the look of the area, and boost jobs and skills. Dover Beacon will house a business center, a start-up space, and education studios.

According to the Dover District Council, the Dover Beacon Building is expected to open within 18 months. The council hopes it will rake in £90 million ($116,744) worth of economic benefit.

