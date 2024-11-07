Breakdancer Raygun Announces Her Retirement After How Everyone Reacted To Her Performance At The Olympics

I’m not wildly into following sports, but I did find Raygun one of the highlights of this year’s Olympic lineup.

Raygun, whose actual name is Rachael Gunn, is a 37-year-old Australian breakdancer who skyrocketed to fame back in August.

She delivered a pretty memorable performance at the Olympics, though it didn’t earn her a gold medal or a spot at the top.

Her performance received a zero at the Paris Olympics, but it did go viral. Many people slammed her style, but you can’t argue that it was completely unique.

This also happened to be the first time breakdancing was added to the Olympics, making it the only novel sport added this year.

Video clips of her Olympic work made the rounds on social media, with some people applauding her and others bashing her.

Usually, when you think of breakdancing, you think of iconic head spins and more outlandish moves.

Raygun’s most intriguing moves in her routine featured lying on her side while touching her toes, sliding smoothly across the floor, and jumping like a kangaroo.

After making an appearance on an Australian radio show called 2DayFM, she announced yesterday that she will be retiring permanently due to the backlash that washed over her following her debut at the Olympics.

