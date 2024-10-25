He Dipped Into His Wedding Fund In Order To Be Able To Afford World Series Tickets

Hey sports fans, the World Series kicks off today with the first game being played between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees tonight at 7:08 p.m. Central Time.

And in case you were curious about the ticket prices, well, they’re the most expensive they’ve ever been. We’re talking history has been made here.

According to TickPick, a site that guarantees they have the best ticket pricing for live events, ticket prices sit at approximately $1,763.53 right now.

That’s like a monthly rent payment in some areas. Or a monthly luxury car payment on wheels that will cost you six figures. It’s a crazy amount of money to spend on one night in baseball!

That means the ticket price this year is north of double the average World Series ticket price from last year, and 2016 was the last record-holding year, just to put things in perspective for you.

But while that seems like a ton of money, that’s not even close to the most expensive tickets you can purchase for the sporting event.

“The most expensive ticket for this World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees – Home Game 1, Series Game 1 game is $35,739.00,” TickPick explains on their website.

Speaking to Today, a Yankees fan by the name of Raymond Perez admitted that he actually dipped into his wedding fund to be able to afford his World Series ticket.

The best part? His fiancée actually was super supportive of Raymond borrowing the cash to be able to watch his favorite team play. And Raymond has every intention of putting that money back into their wedding fund.

