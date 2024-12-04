This Sportscaster Had The Best Response To The Man Who Tried To Cruelly Troll Her For Having Wrinkles

Facebook and Twitter - on the left, Erin snaps a selfie with her dog, and on the right, Erin claps back at the man who trolled her

46-year-old Erin Andrews is one of the best sportscasters there is, and she has a slew of awards to her name, such as the Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence and the Pat Summerall Award.

She’s covered everything from the World Series to the Super Bowl to college sports. And like everyone in the public eye, Erin is hardly devoid of haters or trolls.

Erin recently interviewed DeMarvion Overshown from the Dallas Cowboys after his team won on Thanksgiving playing the New York Giants.

One man decided to cruelly troll Erin for her appearance, writing in his Tweet to her, “Erin Andrews is too old now.”

“Can visibly see the wrinkles on the HD. It’s been a great run for Erin, but it’s time for a younger blonde/brunette to take over.”

Not willing to let this one go, Erin clapped back perfectly. “Don’t even think you need HD to see them. But appreciating you pointing them out bud!” she exclaimed.

People in the comments section were quick to come to her defense, with one person saying, “Gosh, what a jerk. You are stunning.”

“You are the G.O.A.T. of sideline reporters & arguably one of the best sportscasters of all time. Don’t let nonsense like this get to you,” another remarked.

“A younger blonde or brunette. Something you would never have in your entire life. Pathetic,” a third added.

Erin recently spoke about nasty comments from keyboard warriors on her podcast called “Calm Down,” which she co-hosts alongside Charissa Thompson, which you can watch below.

Charissa and Erin agreed that people come at them, hoping to rile them up, and they rarely respond to comments with a negative nature.

“They’re looking for you to get upset and defend yourself,” Charissa explained. “Every now and then, we’ll respond, just because it’s, like, we’ve had enough…For a hundred bad comments, we might respond to maybe one.”

Erin then told a story about someone who said on social media that she looked amazing with a “glow” while she was reporting on a game in 90-degree blazing hot heat.

“When someone said, “What do you use?” I wrote back, ‘It’s was called sweat, and I need a shower,'” Erin recounted.

“Some [jerk] wrote, ‘It’s hot flashes.’ Shut..up. We’re outside for five hours. Enough!”

I think we can all just try harder to be nice to one another and remember that there are real people you’re impacting when you choose to make comments out there on the internet.