Copper Miners May Have Mainly Contributed To The Invention Of The Wheel 6,000 Years Ago

Around 6,000 years ago, the wheel was invented. The invention was a pivotal moment in human history because it revolutionized everything from transportation and agriculture to craft industries like pottery making.

However, the exact origins of the wheel have remained unclear. A new study suggests that Eastern European copper miners may have been the main contributors to wheel technology as early as 3900 B.C.

Evidence of wheels and vehicles with wheels from the Copper Age (approximately 5000 to 3000 B.C.) have been found across Europe, Asia, and northern Africa.

These included miniature wheels, children’s toys, battle scenes painted on walls, wagon burials, and textual references. Since the wheel was adopted so quickly, archaeologists aren’t sure where and when it was first invented.

One theory of the wheel’s origin suggests that it appeared in Mesopotamia around 4000 B.C. and subsequently spread to Europe. Another theory states that it developed near the Pontic coast in northern Turkey around 3800 B.C.

The third and final theory argues that the wheel was invented in the Carpathian Mountains between 4000 and 3500 B.C. From there, it spread in various directions until all human societies incorporated it into their lives.

The third theory is the most prevalent one. It was put forth in 2016 by Richard Bulliet, a co-author of the study and a historian and professor emeritus at Columbia University.

By 4000 B.C., copper ore had become harder to find but was still in high demand. Miners were required to travel deep into mines and haul out heavy containers of ore.

Wagon models from the Late Copper Age found in the Carpathian region are rectangular with trapezoidal sides. They closely resemble today’s mining cars.

