Mount Fuji Has Remained Snowless For The Longest Time In 130 Years, Raising Significant Climate Change Concerns

Japan’s Mount Fuji is now the talk of climate change watchers, as its peak is still bare well into the fall, breaking the record for the longest time the mountain has remained snowless in 130 years.

On average, the snowcap on Mount Fuji begins to form around October 2. But this year, warmer temperatures have kept the volcano snow-free, raising both eyebrows and concerns.

Last year, the snowcap started forming on October 5. The previous record for the latest snowfall was October 26, 1955. The record was tied in 2016.

“Temperatures were high this summer, and these high temperatures continued into September, deterring cold air,” said Yutaka Katsuta, a forecaster at Japan’s Kofu Local Meteorological Office.

Since its establishment in 1894, the Kofu Local Meteorological Office has kept a record of the first snowfall on Mount Fuji every year. The 12,388-foot-high peak is one of three mountains that are considered sacred in Japan.

After enduring an unusually hot summer in the country, the warm temperatures have stuck around and delayed the snowfall, according to Shinichi Yanagi, a meteorological officer at the Kofu Local Meteorological Office.

For the second year in a row in 2024, Japan has experienced its hottest summer ever, and the warm weather is still going strong.

Around 74 Japanese cities recorded temperatures over 84 degrees Fahrenheit in early October. During this time of year, these temperatures are between nine and 14 degrees higher than normal.

The lack of snow on Mount Fuji is one of the many signs of a warming planet. It’s yet another example of how warmer winters affect snow and water.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.