Eating Pistachios May Help Prevent Blindness In Old Age Because This Snack Is Packed With Nutrients That Support Eye Health

Pistachios might be the answer to protecting your vision as you get older. These green gems are packed with nutrients that support eye health and could help ward off age-related vision issues, keeping your eyesight sharp.

So, next time you’re munching on a handful of pistachios, know that you’re not just enjoying a delicious snack, but you’re also protecting your eye from deteriorating.

According to new research from Tufts University in Massachusetts, eating pistachios daily may help prevent blindness in old age.

“Pistachios are a nutrient-dense snack that provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants,” said Tammy M. Scott, the lead study author and a professor from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Tufts University School of Medicine.

“What’s particularly interesting is their unique content of lutein, a plant pigment that plays a crucial role in eye health. Lutein helps protect the eyes from damage caused by blue light and oxidative stress.”

The study authors investigated lutein and its counterpart, zeaxanthin. They are both antioxidants found in leafy green vegetables like spinach, as well as egg yolks and pistachios.

These antioxidants build up in the central part of the retina. They help filter blue light and minimize strain and degeneration over time.

The researchers found that eating two ounces of pistachios daily correlated with a significant increase in macular pigment optical density (MPOD), which is an important indicator of eye health.

MPOD protects the retina and is associated with a decreased risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of blindness in aging adults.

