She Disappeared From Her North Miami Home In 2014 Without A Trace, Leaving Behind Her Belongings, Her Epilepsy Medication, And An Unmade Bed

Before Noemi Gonzalez of North Miami, Florida, retired, she worked various important jobs. She served as a 911 dispatcher for the North Miami Police Department, a Sunday school teacher, and a crossing guard.

Then, in 2014, Noemi was 54-years-old and living with her adult son, Pedrito Gonzalez, in a duplex located at Northwest 136th Street and Northeast 4th Avenue.

She had relatives in New York, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico. Noemi also had epilepsy, taking medication daily to prevent seizures, as well as cardiogenic syndrome. This heart problem can cause her to pass out.

Noemi last spoke to her family hours before she vanished from her North Miami home on February 11, 2014. That night, she went to bed sometime between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Later, when her son Pedrito went to the bathroom at 2:00 a.m., he saw Noemi was still asleep in her bedroom.

Yet, once Pedrito woke up at about 8:00 a.m. that morning, his mother was gone. Noemi vanished without a trace and has never been seen again.

“Somewhere in the evening, she left her home. We don’t know where she went or if someone lured her out of her home. We don’t know what happened,” said Noemi’s sister-in-law, Liz Gonzalez.

Noemi did not bring her belongings with her. Her keys, purse, cell phone, glasses, and epilepsy medication were all left behind at home. Her bed also was not made, and the front door was found unlocked.

Nothing seemed out of place in the home, and there was no evidence of foul play. There was also no sign that Noemi had made coffee that morning, which is how she typically started her morning routine.

