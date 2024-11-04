He Mysteriously Disappeared From His Alabama Home In 2020, Leaving Behind Thawing Food For Dinner And His Hat And Coat Hanging On The Back Of His Chair

Willie Richardson lived in the Peterman community north of Monroeville, Alabama, for much of his life. Many of his family members still live there, yet in 2020, Willie vanished from his home at the age of 71.

November 28, 2020, the day he went missing, started off normally. He reportedly spoke on the phone with his relatives at about 8:40 a.m. while inside his home.

However, following this final call, Willie was never seen or heard from again, and what happened remains a mystery.

“We don’t know anything. It’s like my brother disappeared into thin air,” his sister, Ann Richardson, said.

A search of his home revealed no signs of a struggle at the residence. On the contrary, his sisters claimed that Willie was actually thawing food for dinner and had been settled in for the night. Both his coat and hat were also hanging on the back of his chair.

“He wasn’t planning to go anyplace. He had his cap and his coat on the back of his chair, and all of a sudden, he disappeared without a trace,” Ann detailed.

According to his other sister, Betty Madison, Willie did enjoy going for walks, sometimes on Highway 42.

“It’s very common to drive up Highway 42 and see him walking. It’s a very common thing,” she remembered.

Nonetheless, the walks he took on a daily basis were normally closer to his house, and it was uncharacteristic of Willie to leave home without informing anyone.

