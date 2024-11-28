He Saved A Senior Citizen And Got Invited To Spend Thanksgiving With Him

Jaylen Lockhart, a USPS mail carrier from Illinois, is being applauded as a hero for saving a senior citizen who fell while walking his dog.

His selfless act is being honored at the Aurora City Council Meeting on November 26, and he even got an invitation to the senior’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Jaylen was working on Saturday, November 16, when he spotted Guy Miller walking his dog Bentley outside his Aurora home around 3:00 p.m. Then, through his rearview mirror, Jaylen saw Guy fall and take a “tumble” and injure his head.

He quickly jumped into action, hopping out of his mail truck and dialing 911. Jaylen also alerted neighbors, obtained Guy’s home address, and informed his wife, Marcia, that he’d been hurt.

“I wasn’t sure exactly what I was getting myself into. But I did know that whatever he was going through on that ground, we were going to go through it together,” Jaylen said.

According to Guy, he tried to get up, but Jaylen instructed him to remain sitting down since he might’ve been hurt.

Thankfully, Guy is only “bruised but will be okay,” says a post shared by the city of Aurora’s official Facebook account.

After finding Guy’s wife, Marcia, Jaylen reportedly got back into his truck and finished his mail route. Guy’s family was so thankful for his assistance that they took to social media to find and thank him.

In a post online, Guy’s daughter, Ashley Roberts, wrote, “Aurora, help me find this sweet postman! Yesterday, around 3:00 p.m. in Amber Fields, my elderly dad fell on a walk by himself, and this kind man found my parents’ house to notify my mom, etc! He went above and beyond for my dad. [Does] anybody know him?!”

“It’s just really good to see kindness and compassion and care in the world,” Marcia explained.

Jaylen stated he was “raised that way,” saying, “You look out for others. You know, in the state that the world is in today, just kindness and grace is all that anyone ever needs.”

Now, two strangers have been brought together, and Guy’s family will be hosting Jaylen and his loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“I said, ‘What are you doing for Thanksgiving? [Do] you have family? Yeah?’ We said, ‘We’re family, definitely,’” Marcia recalled.

Jaylen helped light the city’s holiday tree at the Aurora Winter Lights Fest and was honored by Mayor Richard Irvin with the Mayor’s Award of Service. He’s also being honored at the Aurora City Council meeting.

“‘I’m blessed and so glad that I was chosen to do this. I will hold this near and dear to my heart,” Jaylen shared during the Aurora Winter Lights Fest.