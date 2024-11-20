She Sent Some Eerie Texts To A Friend Before Disappearing From An Airport

On Friday, November 8, 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi left her Maui home to embark on a cross-country trip.

She was a frequent traveler who was looking forward to visiting her family in New York, attending a concert, and working a photography job. According to a photo of her handwritten itinerary, Hannah wrote, “Bucket list dreams become a reality.”

The plan was for Hannah to fly into Los Angeles International Airport and board a connecting flight to New York. She only had 42 minutes to make the connecting flight, which left at 11:00 p.m., and was supposed to land at JFK Airport in New York City at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9.

Yet, Hannah never boarded the plane and didn’t make it to New York. Her family grew concerned, and eventually, they discovered Hannah had sent some eerie text messages to a friend while at the Los Angeles airport.

“She mentioned feeling scared and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity. She hasn’t been heard from since, and we are gravely concerned for her safety,” Hannah’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, said.

Screenshots show that Hannah had texted, “I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds. For someone I thought I loved.”

The messages left Hannah’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, on edge.

“She texted her that she was scared and that she couldn’t come back home or something. It was just really weird texts,” Sydni explained.

“It’s weird to me because it doesn’t sound like her. Like there’s just something off about it. So I wasn’t too sure. I don’t know if it’s her or if someone else was texting.”

