The Face Of A 400-Year-Old Vampire Woman Has Been Reconstructed After She Was Buried In Poland With A Sickle On Her Neck And A Padlock On Her Foot

During the 17th century, a young woman was interred in an unmarked grave in the village of Pień in northern Poland.

She was buried with a padlock on her foot and an iron sickle placed across her neck—telltale signs of a “vampire burial.”

These types of burials were meant to prevent individuals who were deemed supernatural from rising from the grave and attacking people. Clearly, the neighbors of this woman feared that she may have been a vampire.

Back then, towns across Europe were struggling with famine and disease. The fear and uncertainty from these conditions gave rise to panic and superstition.

Individuals with disabilities, those who did not follow social norms, and foreigners were often accused of being supernatural and received the blame for unfortunate events that occurred.

A team of scientists has reconstructed the woman’s face 400 years after her death. She has been dubbed “Zosia.”

They used DNA, three-dimensional printing, and modeling clay to reveal what Zosia may have looked like.

“It’s really ironic, in a way,” said Swedish archaeologist Oscar Nilsson. “These people burying her, they did everything they could in order to prevent her from coming back from the dead…we have done everything we can in order to bring her back to life.”

Zosia was discovered in Grave No. 75 in 2022 by archaeologists from Torun’s Nicolaus Copernicus University (NCU). She was between the ages of 17 and 21 when she died.

