You Can Book A Stay At The Charming English Cottage Kate Winslet Owned In The Holiday, And It’s Right Here In America

The Holiday came out back in 2006, and it’s still one of the best Christmas movies (and romantic comedies) ever made. Cameron Diaz plays a woman named Amanda, and Kate Winslet plays a woman named Iris.

Amanda and Iris end up swapping houses over the holidays – Amanda lives in a glamorous L.A. mansion, while Iris lives in a charming cottage located in Surrey, England.

Both women are encountering their own issues in their love lives, with Iris still madly in love with her ex-boyfriend and Amanda on the heels of a recent breakup.

Amanda and Iris move into one another’s homes during Christmas, hoping to leave their romantic struggles far behind them, but love has a way of finding them both regardless.

Iris’s cottage, called Rosehill Cottage, actually does not exist in real life, which is hard to believe because they did such a great job in the movie of making it appear to be an actual place.

Rosehill Cottage was based on a real place located in Holmbury Saint Mary (which is in Surrey, England) called Honeysuckle Cottage.

The outside of the cottage in the movie was constructed in a field, and the interior happened to be a combination of different sets.

So, you’re probably wondering how you can book a stay at Rosehill Cottage when it was made up for The Holiday.

A replica of the cottage is being built as we speak in Georgia (not the country, the state), with an estimated completion date of October 2025.

