The Most Valuable Treasure Ever Found In England Was Just Sold For $5.6 Million Dollars

In 2019, a group of seven metal detectorists in the Chew Valley of southern England discovered a hoard of silver coins dating back nearly 1,000 years to the Norman Conquest in the 11th century.

The coins include rare pieces minted during the turbulent period, which ended with William the Conqueror crowned as the first Norman king of England. According to experts, the coins were likely stashed away in a secret spot during the chaos.

Now, the South West Heritage Trust has purchased the collection for a whopping $5.6 million, making it the most valuable treasure ever found in England.

On January 26, 2019, seven metal detectorists were combing through a field in Chew Valley when they uncovered 2,584 silver coins.

“It was totally unbelievable—to find one would be an exceptional day metal detecting,” said Adam Staples, the metal detectorist who found the majority of the hoard.

“To find two unrelated coins would be almost impossible. And when there were more beeps, from two to 10, from 50 to 100, to wow how many are there? From then on, it was just crazy.”

The group reported the discovery to the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme, a program that allows the public to share any archaeological finds.

Once experts examined the coins, they were able to confirm that the currency was from the Norman Conquest of England almost 1,000 years ago.

The Norman Conquest began in 1066 following the death of the Anglo-Saxon king, Edward the Confessor. The French Normans were led by William the Conqueror of Normandy.

