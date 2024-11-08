She’s Racing To Save The Clinical Trial That Could Help Her Daughter In The Fight For Her Life Against An Ultra-Rare, Fatal Disease

Rebekah Lockard is a mom on a mission: she’s racing to save the clinic trial that could cure her toddler daughter of an ultra-rare, fatal disease.

Rebekah’s two children, Naomi and Jack, were both born with a neurological disorder called Spastic Paraplegia 50, or SPG50.

SPG50 is inherited and caused by mutations in the AP4M1 gene. It usually begins during infancy, impacts the central nervous system, and gets worse as children grow older.

Some of the first signs of SPG50 are seizures and developmental delays. Children can also exhibit impaired speech and intellectual disabilities.

As SPG50 progresses, it leaves children paralyzed. But the worst thing is anyone diagnosed with SPG50 has a lifespan of twenty to thirty years.

“Parenting any child with a disability is tough, but ultra-rare conditions are even more challenging and isolating,” Rebekah explained on a GoFundMe page created for her daughter Naomi.

“There are no annual walks to raise money for a cure, no local support groups, no symbols for awareness.”

“Affected families are spread far apart and left to learn to manage the disease mostly alone. Our children’s doctors learn about the disease alongside us, or, in some cases, from us.”

According to this study published on June 28th of this year, SPG50 is so exceptionally rare that it has been identified in less than 100 people so far.

