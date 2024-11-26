The Rise Of Ancient Greek Culture Began A Century Earlier Than We Thought

Of all the ancient cultures and civilizations that scholars know most about, ancient Greece takes the cake. However, there are no surviving historical records between 1200 and 760 B.C.

This period has been referred to as a “dark age” due to the lack of written records following the societal and political collapse of much of the Mediterranean.

The Greek iron ages took place within this period. But since no documents are available, historians have only been able to work with a timeline that uses pottery styles from Athens as its basis.

It is believed that the iron ages started in 1025 and ended in 700 B.C. The Greek Renaissance occurred from 760 B.C. to 700 B.C., emerging in the last period of the iron ages.

During this era, the civilization experienced rapid economic and population growth. It saw the establishment of alphabetic writing, Greek city-states, and Greek colonies abroad. These major developments happened in just 60 years, making the period a rather extraordinary one.

But new research from Assiros and Sindos in northern Greece and Zagora on the island of Andros suggests that this timeline of the Greek iron age is wrong.

After studying pottery, researchers determined that the Greek dark ages were much shorter and the Greek Renaissance lasted much longer than previously thought.

The findings show that Greek society was quicker to recover from the societal collapse than what was assumed in the past.

In 2013, a team of archaeologists exploring the ancient town of Eleon, discovered a vessel in a shrine dating to the last half of the 12th century B.C.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.