The Secret To Living Longer Is Being Social, Suggests A New Study Of Over 150 Animal Species, Including Humans

Social animals live longer, take additional time to mature, and have more extended reproductive periods than solitary animals, according to research from the University of Oxford.

Animals living in social groups can share resources, protect each other from danger, and get help with raising offspring. However, they face more competition for resources, higher risks of disease transmission, and social conflicts.

Yet, scientists believe the benefits of social living outweigh the challenges. In a new study, researchers looked at 152 animal species across 13 taxonomic classes, from jellyfish to humans.

In the past, research on the link between social behavior and animal life was limited to single species and certain groups, like mammals or birds. The new study broadens the scope, diving deep into the patterns across the entirety of the animal kingdom.

The researchers developed a spectrum of sociality with five different levels to categorize the animals. Solitary creatures like cheetahs and tigers are at one end of the spectrum. These big cats spend most of their time alone except during breeding season.

In the middle, there are “gregarious” animals like zebras and wildebeests, along with “communal” species like purple martins.

The highly social species, such as most primates, elephants, and honeybees, are at the other end of the spectrum. They form tight-knit groups with complex social structures.

This novel approach to categorizing the sociality of animals helped expose patterns that may not have otherwise been obvious.

The researchers found that social species tend to live longer and can reproduce for a longer period. They are also more likely to reproduce successfully before dying compared to less social species.

