She Caught Her Friend’s Husband Creepily Using Binoculars To Watch A Girl Change Through Her Apartment Window

If I say binoculars, you probably think of people using them to birdwatch. Well, one woman caught her friend’s husband creepily using his binoculars for something nefarious: he was watching a girl change through her apartment window with them.

This woman’s friend and her husband currently live in an apartment building, and their unit luckily has a balcony attached (if you’ve ever lived in an apartment complex, you know how much of a perk this is).

She went over there to visit her friend one night, and she walked out onto the balcony, only to find her friend’s husband out there with a pair of binoculars.

It seems that her friend’s husband thought that she and her friend were busy hanging out inside and didn’t expect her to pop up on the balcony like that.

She could tell that he was obviously pointing the binoculars over at an apartment window where she could even tell this girl changing.

“It was dark, so no one would have seen him on the balcony with the binoculars, but I did, and when I asked him what he was up to out there (casually and as a joke), he seemed to panic and quickly stopped and went inside,” she explained.

“I understand from my friend that she has seen him doing this in the past (just randomly looking out into the distance at night, but she has never mentioned a scenario like this to me).”

“But she has mentioned that she feels suspicious, and when she asks him what he’s doing, he says he’s looking at the planes flying over.”

Well, if that were his excuse, his binoculars would be pointing to the sky instead of pointing through some poor, unsuspecting girl’s window.

