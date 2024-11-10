This Mysterious Disease Called Sleepy Sickness Afflicted A Million People, And Then It Disappeared

During and after the First World War, a disease called encephalitis lethargica, also known as the “sleepy sickness,” afflicted a million people all over the world.

But then, it suddenly vanished and has remained a mystery for the past century. It is unclear what caused it and why it went away.

The disease was first described in 1917 by a neurologist in Vienna. At first, the symptoms were similar to those of the flu but progressed into something much different.

Throughout the weeks, some people would be unable to sleep at all, while others would be so drowsy that they could only stay awake for a few minutes at a time. In this early phase, about half of the victims died.

Those who survived and recovered from the illness began to notice that their movements were slower and stiffer.

Even their eyes would get stuck in certain positions. Eventually, many would end up in a frozen state, no longer able to move or speak.

In addition, many individuals developed monotonous or slurred speech and changes to their mood, personality, and perception of reality.

In a new study, a team of researchers assessed four patients who developed kleptomania, or compulsive stealing, as part of their illness.

Tracing the origins of a disease is rarely as simple or straightforward as it seems. Since encephalitis lethargica started suddenly and disappeared, some experts have suggested that it is linked to an infection.

