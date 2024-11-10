His Wife’s Furious That He Gives His Ex Money For Their Kids Because She Wants More To Spend On Herself

This man shares three children with his ex, who are eleven, thirteen, and sixteen. He doesn’t pay his ex a specific amount of money in child support each month, which is an unusual arrangement.

He and his ex worked out the amount among themselves, asked lawyers to check their work, and filed their documents with their local court.

So, their arrangement is legal, even though he’s not court-ordered to pay her child support. When each month comes to a close, he and his ex talk about the upcoming month’s expenses in regard to their children.

Food, health insurance, school, and extracurricular activities all come into play, considering the amount he gives his ex each month.

“Some months my kids need more, some months they don’t,” he explained. “I also put money away each month for emergencies.”

“Like when my ex broke her leg, and I covered her while she was off work. Or when her mom died, and she couldn’t afford to pay for her and the kids to fly to her hometown, so I paid for the kids.”

“My ex goes the extra mile for me, too, when I need it. When my parked car was written off by some kids joyriding, she gave me her car to use until I got another. Or when [I] and my wife had to isolate during the pandemic because we had COVID, my ex did our shopping for us and brought it all over with some home-cooked meals for both of us.”

That’s your glimpse into the kind of relationship he has with his ex, and he doesn’t want it to ever change.

Things work great for them, and their kids benefit from them being on excellent terms with one another instead of playing the role of enemies.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.