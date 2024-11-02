This New Artificial Nose Could Help People Detect Diseases, Hazardous Gases, And Food That’s Starting To Spoil

We all know that dogs have a strong sense of smell. Their noses are so sensitive that they are capable of sniffing out cancer and certain infections.

Other creatures that can identify the smell of diseases include rats, ants, locusts, and roundworms. Unfortunately, humans are not on the list. Our noses just aren’t sensitive enough.

However, the development of a new artificial “nose” could now make it possible for humans to detect diseases, hazardous gases, and food that is just beginning to spoil. The nose was designed with antenna technology.

“By giving the antenna sensor functions, the existing infrastructure can be used in new areas of application. This has been one of the main motivations for investigating whether antennas can be used for these purposes,” said Michael Cheffena, a professor of telecommunications at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Gjøvik.

Previous attempts to make “electronic noses” did not have the advantage of utilizing already existing technology. They also faced challenges that antenna technology has the potential to overcome.

According to Cheffena, other electronic noses have hundreds of sensors that are coated with different materials. For that reason, they require a lot of energy to operate, and they are expensive to make.

In comparison, the new nose consists of just one antenna and one type of coating. So not only is it more sustainable to run and cheaper to manufacture, but it is also highly accurate.

The antenna sensor had an accuracy rate of 96.7 percent when it was tested for distinguishing between various gases.

It does this by transmitting radio signals at a range of different frequencies and then analyzing how the signals are reflected back.

