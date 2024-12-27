A 2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck Was Discovered Off The Coast Of Sicily, And It Could Uncover Some New Information About Ancient Greece

Roman Babakin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Off the coast of Sicily, a 2,500-year-old shipwreck was discovered, and it could uncover some new information about ancient Greece, which colonized the Mediterranean island for many centuries.

The shipwreck was found during a three-week excavation project at the southern tip of Sicily. According to Sicily’s Superintendent of the Sea, it was buried underneath 20 feet of rocks and sand. The wreck likely dates back to the 5th or 6th century B.C.E., the period of Greek colonization.

The hull of the ship was constructed with something called the “on the shell” technique, which involves connecting beams to create a structure that can support itself. Throughout the years, mollusks have eaten away at the hull, making it incredibly fragile.

A research team used photogrammetry techniques to create a three-dimensional model of the wreck. They will also examine samples taken from the site to determine what materials were used to build the ship.

Divers also uncovered several anchors. Two of them were made of iron and resembled an upside-down “T.” They most likely date back to the 7th century C.E.

Four of the anchors were made of stone and possibly date to the prehistoric era. One of the stone anchors was broken but appeared to be equipped with two wooden flukes.

The discovery of artifacts that stem from a range of historical periods highlights how prevalent seafaring was in the region.

The finds could tell experts more about maritime history in the Mediterranean, as well as the relationship between the ancient Greeks and the Carthaginians.

The two groups, along with the Romans, fought for control of the central Mediterranean for many years. In 241 B.C.E., at the end of the First Punic War with the Carthaginians, the Romans gained control of Sicily.

Roman Babakin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The underwater excavations were conducted under the Kaukana Project, which has been ongoing since 2017. The project is led by the University of Udine in collaboration with multiple prestigious Italian and international research institutions.

The project aims to explore the waters off the coast of Sicily. It also provides a chance to reconstruct the coastal landscape and preserve submerged cultural heritage.

This shipwreck underscores Sicily’s pivotal role as a key hub in trade routes with ancient Greece. Its discovery offers valuable insight into the seafaring expertise of the era and emphasizes the commercial and cultural exchanges that took place across the Mediterranean.

Of course, this is not the only wreck that has been discovered in the Mediterranean in recent years. In 2021, archaeologists near Palermo, Sicily, found an ancient Roman wreck filled with jars for carrying olive oil and wine.

The next year, a team of researchers recorded Roman shipwrecks in the Skerki Banks, a channel situated between Sicily and Tunisia.