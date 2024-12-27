She Passed Out On The Dance Floor At Her Own Wedding

Samantha Cotton, a 26-year-old bride from New Jersey, recently went viral on TikTok after sharing the series of unfortunate events that unfolded on her wedding night. Spoiler alert: she passed out on the dance floor in the middle of her own reception.

Samantha and her now-husband, 26-year-old Shane Goneau, are high school sweethearts who met at Williamstown High School when they were just 16-years-old. They welcomed a son into the world together in 2021 and got engaged in 2023.

Then, on December 7, the pair finally tied the knot at Ramblewood Country Club in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey.

Their nuptials were on the larger side, with 185 family members and friends in attendance, and once they officially tied the knot, Samantha didn’t hesitate to celebrate.

She was dancing along to songs like “Yeah!” by Usher and “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers shortly before she went unconscious.

Samantha shared a short five-second clip to a popular soundbite on her TikTok account @sambamcountryham. In the video, she stitched together a photo of her living it up on the dance floor, followed by a picture of her lying on the floor, surrounded by concerned guests.

The video, which now has over 184,000 likes, is captioned, “Our wedding: a series of unfortunate events.” It prompted plenty of funny comments, as well as pleas for Samantha to provide a story time about the situation.

“The guy resting his beer on your leg while you’re incapacitated sent me,” joked one user.

“Now, this is a wedding,” said another.

“Please give us a story time,” wrote a third.

Samantha gave her viewers what they asked for, sharing a recap of what went wrong during her wedding.

“Basically, I was dancing to the song “No Hands,” and at the end of the song, I stood up for, like, a quick breather, and the next thing I know, I’m on the ground,” she recalled.

All Samantha remembers is waking up, and she believes she passed out from over-exhaustion and being overheated. She detailed how she’d been “sweating bullets” while busting a move on the dance floor, as were her guests.

Additionally, Samantha admitted that she didn’t eat anything at her wedding or drink any water, and she did consume a bit of alcohol.

Once she became conscious again, Samantha’s husband, sister, and mother rushed to her side. Two of her friends also happened to work in healthcare and jumped into action.

Her feet were placed on a chair, and a cold rag was put on her forehead. An ambulance was also called, per venue policy, and paramedics arrived about 15 minutes later.

Her pulse and blood pressure were taken, the latter of which was a bit high. Nonetheless, first responders deemed Samantha okay, and she declined to go to the hospital.

“A bunch of people were trying to get me to eat and drink, but I kept saying no because I felt queasy. Most of the guests were pretty calm but still concerned. They all stayed until I was up on my feet again to make sure I was okay,” she explained.

The wedding reception ended after the paramedics left, and Samantha and her husband, Shane, proceeded to attend their after-party, which took place at Miller’s Ale House.

“I will say I was done drinking for the night, though,” she noted.

Thankfully, Samantha felt fine the next day, and she and Shane left for their Las Vegas honeymoon without any issues.

In the wake of Samantha’s story time on TikTok, many users took to the comments to share their support, as well as some more humorous remarks.

“Oh, y’all was at the club. Glad you’re okay, though!” a user commented.

“Not eating anything at your own event is honestly so real,” added a second.

“The minute you said, “No Hands,” I understood,” joked a third.