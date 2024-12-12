Archaeologists Believe They Have Uncovered The Sarcophagus Of Santa Claus In Turkey

ggaallaa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Archaeologists in Turkey were conducting excavations at the Church of Saint Nicholas in Demre, Antalya when they uncovered a limestone sarcophagus.

They believe it could be the original burial place of Saint Nicholas, the Greek bishop who is also known as Santa Claus.

The discovery is part of the “Legacy for the Future” project, which is being led by Ebru Fatma Findik, an associate professor from Hatay Mustafa Kemal University.

The sarcophagus was found within the two-story annex of the church. It borders the church’s courtyard to the south.

The sarcophagus measures about two meters in length and was buried at a depth of 1.5 to two meters. It features a raised lid and a pitched roof that matches the burial styles of the region.

So far, the team has removed the lid and investigated a small section of the trough. They have plans for further excavations in the hopes of finding inscriptions that can confirm who was buried there.

Before reaching the sarcophagus, the researchers encountered multiple pieces of baked clay lamps and several animal bones, another hint that led them to conclude it was a burial site.

“We estimate that the sarcophagus was covered by this layer of gravel and sand brought by a flood or tsunami at a date we do not yet know, and for that reason, it was able to reach the present day in a solid way,” said Findik.

Since the discovery was so close to the church, it supports the theory that this is Saint Nicholas’s resting place. The church itself was built in the 5th century C.E. under the order of Byzantine Emperor Theodosius II.

Historical records from the 5th and 6th centuries also state that Saint Nicholas was buried near the ancient city of Myra, where he lived during the 4th century C.E. Now, it is the modern city of Demre.

Saint Nicholas served as the Bishop of Myra in the 4th century. He was well-known for his generosity and acts of miracles. He became the inspiration for the image of Santa Claus that we all know and love today.

He died on December 6 in 343 C.E. Centuries after his death, his body was taken to the Church of Saint Nicholas, which was constructed over his original burial place.

By the 11th century, it was said that some of his remains were moved to the Basilica di San Nicola in Bari, Italy. Later, during the First Crusade, the rest of his bones were transported to Venice.

In 1953, studies determined that the bones at Bari and Venice were from the same individual. However, it is still unclear whether they actually belong to Saint Nicholas.

“The fact that we have found a sarcophagus near the church, thought to house his tomb, may indicate that this is indeed the sacred area we have been searching for,” concluded Findik.