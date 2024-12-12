Try Something Different For A Christmas Dessert With This Pecan Praline Pound Cake

arinahabich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Pecan praline pound cake is so good that it can’t be described using words. The descriptions just don’t give it enough justice. You’ve got to get a taste of it yourself! So what are you waiting for?

TikToker @riecookss has an amazing recipe for pecan praline pound cake. It results in the softest, fluffiest, loveliest dessert ever. And that delightful crunch of the pecans is not something to be overlooked.

“Welcome back, my fellow foodies. My favorite Christmas cake is pecan praline pound cake. It’s so delicious,” she said before introducing the recipe.

There are a lot of ingredients you need for this cake, so it may look overwhelming, but it’s actually quite simple to make. So let’s get into the recipe!

Cake Ingredients: 3 cups of cake flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/4 teaspoon of salt

2 sticks of unsalted butter

1/3 cup of canola oil

2 1/2 cups of sugar

4 eggs

2/3 cup of whole milk

2/3 cup of sour cream

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

2 teaspoons of butter extract

1 teaspoon of almond extract

Praline Topping Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups of evaporated milk

1 1/2 cups of sugar

1/4 teaspoon of salt

4 tablespoons of butter

2/3 cup of pecans

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Directions:

Start by sifting cake flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. While using a stand mixer, add butter, canola oil, and sugar. Make sure to mix well! Next, add four eggs one at a time and continue mixing thoroughly.

In a separate bowl, add milk, sour cream, vanilla extract, butter extract, and almond extract. Whisk them together, then combine the wet and dry ingredients.

Spread the mixture evenly into a greased bundt pan. Then, bake it in the oven for an hour and ten minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

For the praline topping, add evaporated milk, sugar, salt, and butter into a pot with the heat on medium and stir until it is simmering. Once it simmers, toss in some pecans and vanilla extract. Keep stirring for another five minutes after that.

Finally, pour the praline topping over the pound cake and enjoy! Before diving in, allow the cake to sit for about an hour so that it’s pleasantly moist and delicious when you cut into it.