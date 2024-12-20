Forever Chemicals Have Been Found In Smartwatch Wristbands, Which Is Alarming Given Their Contact With Our Skin

Smartwatches and fitness trackers have become trusty tech tools that accompany us throughout our days and even nights.

They record the number of steps we take, our heart rates, and our sleep patterns. But in the process, they may also be exposing us to forever chemicals through their wristbands.

According to a new study, pricier wristbands made from fluorinated synthetic rubber contained high amounts of a forever chemical known as perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA).

“This discovery stands out because of the very high concentrations of one type of forever chemicals found in items that are in prolonged contact with our skin,” said Graham Peaslee, a co-author of the study.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) are a group of chemicals that seem to last forever in our environment, which is why they are called forever chemicals.

They repel water, sweat, and oil, so manufacturers like to use them in all kinds of products, such as stain-resistant bedding, menstrual products, and smartwatch wristbands.

The bands contain fluoroelastomers, synthetic rubbers created from PFA chains. The resulting material resists dirt and discoloration.

This kind of durability is excellent for intense, sweaty workouts, but these chemical compounds can also find their way into our skin.

Researchers analyzed several wristbands for the presence of fluorine and 20 PFAs. They selected 22 wristbands from various brands and price points.

Most of them were purchased brand-new, but some were previously worn. There were 13 bands that were advertised as being made with fluoroelastomers, and they all contained fluorine.

But two of nine bands that did not advertise the use of fluoroelastomers also contained fluorine, suggesting that PFAs might be present.

Overall, the wristbands that cost more than $30 contained more fluorine than those below $15. The most common PFA found in the wristbands was PFHxA. It appeared in nine out of the 22 wristbands that were tested.

The team discovered that the median PFHxA concentration was almost 800 parts per billion (ppb), and one sample was over 16,000 ppb. In 2023, previous research conducted on cosmetics revealed a median concentration of around 200 ppb of PFAs.

“We have never seen extractable concentrations in the part-per-million range (>1000 ppb) for any wearable consumer product applied to the skin,” said Peaslee.

The researchers suggest that the large amounts of PFHxA in wristbands may be due to its use as a surfactant during the production of fluoroelastomers.

Currently, scientists do not understand how PFHxA transfers into the skin or what health effects might arise from it.

The study authors recommend reading the product descriptions of wristbands and avoiding any that contain fluoroelastomers.

Higher-end ones tend to contain elevated levels of the chemical, so purchasing lower-cost ones made from silicone may be better.

The details of the study were published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.